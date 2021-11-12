Day of Giving 2021

To spread awareness about the hunger problems in our community, WLNS will be hosting our 14th annual Day of Giving on Friday, Dec. 10.

Through the years your generous donations of food and cash have provided meals for thousands of people in mid-Michigan and south Michigan. Once again we’ll be working with the Greater Lansing Food Bank and the South Michigan Food Bank to fight hunger in our neighborhoods.

Our local Food Banks are working harder than ever and need your support as more people turn to local pantries, kitchens and food distribution centers for help.

You can make a donation in-person at the WLNS-TV 6 studios in Lansing, online or over the phone.

Throughout the day, 6 News will focus attention on feeding the hungry among us, share stories about the challenges faced by local Food Banks and encourage community support to meet the needs for the hungry in mid-Michigan.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank, and the South Michigan Food Bank serve 15 counties across our viewing area. They support hundreds of partner agencies, pantries, kitchens and other local agencies to help provide food to those in need.

All donations will stay in the community in which they are made.

How to make a secure online donation:

You can make a secure donation to the Food Banks by clicking the links below:

How to find us:

WLNS-TV 6 2820 E. Saginaw St. Lansing (enter from the front circle driveway)