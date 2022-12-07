JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — With a smile and a helping hand, Brenda Hughes is making a difference in Jackson.

“I never turn anybody away no matter what situation that you may be facing or going through,” said Hughes, the founder of Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community.

She hands out food every month to the ones who need it most.

It’s a need that she says is growing by as much as 20%.

“Hunger doesn’t have a face,” said Hughes.

Hughes works in partnership with Heather Pearce and the South Michigan Food Bank to keep her shelves stocked.

Inflation is sending more people through her door, and the high demand for food is also affecting how much they have to give out.

“We can put orders in for the USDA and we are not always getting everything that we ordered because of supply and demand,” said Heather Pearce.

Hughes says it’s the stories she keeps hearing that inspire her to do all she can to help.

Pearce is thankful for people like Hughes who are stepping up to give back to Jackson.

“That girl has a heart of gold. She will go out of her way to make sure that people are taken care of,” said Pearce.

Hughes has a message for anyone who is struggling.

“It will be ok. One day at a time.”

The 6 News annual “Day of Giving” is Friday, Dec. 9. You can drop off donations of food or money at the station and across from Consumers Energy in downtown Jackson.