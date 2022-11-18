LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 53 million Americans receive help from food banks nationwide. But with inflation at an all-time high food banks are struggling to keep up with the demand.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank received 20 thousand pounds of pork, which it says is worth its weight in gold as meat prices have skyrocketed. But it’s just a start as the food bank is facing a food shortage.

“You can see when you walk down our isles here at the Greater Lansing Food Bank that we are really low on food. All food,” said Kathleen Clark, Director of Food programs for the Food Bank Council of Michigan

Meanwhile, the Greater Lansing food bank struggles to keep its shelves packed with food. To make matters worse more people are asking for their help.

“We have seen about a 25% increase in households coming out to get food. From food banks and from our whole network,” Michelle Lantz CEO of Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Lantz believes that why we are seeing more people reach out for help is due to inflation.

“Food costs have risen you know between 25 and 30 percent depending on the product in just a years time. So salary’s don’t keep up with that inflation usually. So more and more people are having to supplement what they could buy by coming to food banks.” michelle lantz

On top of that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has reduced their programming and Lantz says this has caused them to lose about 50 percent of USDA donations. This has caused the food bank to go out and buy their own. The problem is that’s money they don’t have.

“We have overspent 12 percent on our budget here. Other food banks have spent already spent 25 percent more then they did last year on food because of inflation.” Kathleen Clark

Although they received the generous donation of meat the Greater Lansing Food Bank says it needs your help

“In some cases in our dry food area were done to only about 30 percent of our shelves being full normally we would like to see that at about 60 percent being full. So right now we really really are encouraging people to give both food, money and even come out and volunteer and help.” Michelle Lantz