Derksen Dentistry

Your Family’s Lansing Dentist

Thank you for choosing Dr. Daniel J. Derksen, DDS, PLLC as your dentist in Lansing, Michigan. He and his team of dental professionals will take care of all your dental needs. When you visit our Lansing dental office, you’ll quickly see that your oral health is our top priority and that we are committed to providing personalized dental care with your well-being in mind. By using the latest technology modern dentistry has to offer, we make sure that all of our patients receive high-quality care while in a welcoming and comfortable environment. This ensures that our patients leave with brilliant smiles and healthy teeth and gums. Treating the dental care needs of our local Lansing area patients is a family tradition for Dr. Derksen, and he and his staff take pride in that tradition.

Call today, get in today!

https://derksendentistry.com/