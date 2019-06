Desk Drawer Fund

Our mission is to empower members, employees, and other businesses to contribute to a universal well-being by investing in our local communities and helping them flourish.

5 Philanthropic Pillars:

Arts & Culture

Stable Housing

Empowering Youth

Financial Education

Fostering Entrepreneurialism

To learn more about the foundation and how you can make a donation, visit deskdrawerfund.org or visit any of our local branches.

