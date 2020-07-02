Diane Phillips – 6 News Weekend meteorologist

Five words/phrases that describe me: Michigander, creative, sarcastic, proud CMU alum, Detroit Tigers fan

Hometown: Lenawee County

Other places I’ve lived: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

I graduated from: Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology

I’ve been doing what I do for: Over two years

Most interesting assignment: Covering storm damage in Lake Odessa/Sunfield areas

I have a knack for: Cooking, baking and gardening

I’m passionate about: Weather and recycling

I can’t stop talking about: Hallmark Channel movies and the weather

When I’m not anchoring, I’m: sleeping, knitting, watching Hallmark Channel movies, or spending time with family playing euchre and pinochle

Other places you may have seen me: On the Jumbotron at Michigan State University sporting events

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Downtown Mason

What I love most about mid-Michigan: The people are friendly, and there’s so much to see and do within a short drive

Fun facts: I’ve visited 31 of the 50 United States. I know how to play the flute.

Anything else you want viewers to know: I have won multiple awards from the Associated Press and Michigan Association of Broadcasters

Where to connect with you: Facebook: WLNS DianePhillips, Twitter: @WLNSDiane