Diane Phillips – 6 News Weekend meteorologist

Five words/phrases that describe me: Michigander, creative, sarcastic, proud CMU alum, Detroit Tigers fan
Hometown: Lenawee County
Other places I’ve lived: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
I graduated from: Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology
I’ve been doing what I do for: Over two years
Most interesting assignment: Covering storm damage in Lake Odessa/Sunfield areas
I have a knack for: Cooking, baking and gardening
I’m passionate about: Weather and recycling
I can’t stop talking about: Hallmark Channel movies and the weather
When I’m not anchoring, I’m: sleeping, knitting, watching Hallmark Channel movies, or spending time with family playing euchre and pinochle
Other places you may have seen me: On the Jumbotron at Michigan State University sporting events
Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Downtown Mason
What I love most about mid-Michigan: The people are friendly, and there’s so much to see and do within a short drive
Fun facts: I’ve visited 31 of the 50 United States. I know how to play the flute.
Anything else you want viewers to know: I have won multiple awards from the Associated Press and Michigan Association of Broadcasters
Where to connect with you: Facebook: WLNS DianePhillips, Twitter: @WLNSDiane