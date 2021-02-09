A Lansing man promotes culture by turning his home into “The All Around The African World Museum”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Dr. Willie Davis, Jr. started to travel in the late 1960’s, and now he’s been to every single continent in the world besides Antarctica.

His life-long goal was to collect historical artifacts and educate people on African descent.

“Going to Istanbul I brought back some pieces which portrays the link between Asia and Europe and some of the Islamic teachings of black people in that area,” Dr. Davis, Jr. stated, “and portraits of ships as well, and models of ships using piracy paper… which is in traditional Egyptian culture.”

His world travels of education, collecting, and understanding the entire planet led him to a larger project of transforming his own Lansing home into a museum called, “The All Around The African World Museum.”

Dr. Davis, Jr. even bought his neighbors home to expand his exhibitions. He hopes in the near future more space will be created to help his local neighbors understand how African culture plays a pivotal role in each country’s history.

Now, he houses over 100 unique pieces.

“We have a room for the African presence in Asia,” Dr. Davis Jr. said, “a room for the African presence in Australia and the African presence in Europe, the other house is the African presence in the Americas… you know North, South, and Central America.”

Dr. Davis Junior states each tour is unique. However, he usually begins with the initial continent of Africa, then goes on to explain the African involvement in Europe, The impact of the slave trade in Asia. For example, Dr. Davis Junior explains in depth how the Portuguese brought African’s over to India. Last but not least, he goes in-depth with how the Africans played a vital role in the Americas.

During the late 70’s Dr. Davis, Jr. met George Davis who shares a mutual vision of spreading facts. George is also a world traveler too and provided donations to Davis, Jr.’s exhibitions.

“I have provided pictures from Brazil and most of us in the United States won’t know that there is more African Americans in Brazil, probably more that three times more Africans in Brazil than African Americans here in the United States.” George Davis exclaimed.

He also went in-depth to say he also wants people to visit the museum with an open-mind.

“What we’re trying to do is open dialogues within your mind to look at things and say, ‘Okay there might be a little different perspective.'” George Davis stated.

Dr. Davis, Jr. provides private tours based on appointment-only, and he hopes his work will contribute to a community with more unity.

“History is always continuously being made, as well as being able to illustrate contemporary issues like culture and how people live.” Dr. Davis, Jr. exclaimed.