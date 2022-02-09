CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – As schools across the country continue struggling to find teachers, students at Charlotte Public Schools are getting a head start on their careers.

The school district is hopeful a new program they will bring into their curriculum will let interested students get leadership experience, and eventually help solve the teacher shortage.

“I became a better teacher because of my students,” said Kristen Toadvine, a Charlotte High School teacher.

Kristen Toadvine has been teaching for over 20 years and has been working with the school district to lead a future educator program.

“I want future educators and students to see that this is the profession that is worthy of time and commitment and you can have great success,” Toadvine said.

The program will let juniors and seniors gain leadership skills and let students experience what it’s like to be an educator.

The goal of this program is to give students an opportunity to get college credit and work with administrators to pursue the career of their dreams.

“Students will request to add that course to their course schedule and they will receive a teacher recommendation, much like an AP class,” Toadvine said.

The first semester will be in-classroom learning conducted by Mrs. Toadvine. The second-semester students will be working out in the field with kindergarteners, grade-schoolers, and middle schoolers.

“It gives them a little bit of a feel of what the future could hold,” said Nick Boucher, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction at Charlotte.

Boucher says this program could bring new light to teaching, and it is set to begin next fall.