Digital Exclusive: A warning about fireworks from McLaren ER Doctor

LANSING, Mi (WLNS) — Every year, tens of thousands of people end up in local emergency rooms because of fireworks-related burns and injuries. Many of those visits happen around the Independence Day holiday.

On Friday’s edition of the 12:30 Daily Digital Debrief webcast, anchor Chivon Kloepfer interviewed Dr. Christine Perry. She’s an Emergency Room Physician and the Medical Director for the ER at McLaren Greater Lansing.

In the video above, they discuss how far away people should be when lighting off fireworks, how to treat an injury immediately at home, when you should seek help from an ER, and other ways to stay safe this holiday weekend.