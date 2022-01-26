‘ASMSU’ MSU Student Council calls for extra safety measures after Brendan Santo’s death

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State University community continues to mourn the loss of Brendan Santo. The student council at MSU also known as ‘Associated Students of Michigan State University (ASMSU)’ is taking steps to pass a bill to ensure extra precautionary measures on Michigan State University’s campus.

“It’s been 90 days now since they announced he was missing, and only a couple of days ago ever since they found Santo’s body and it’s just tragic,” said Maxim Jenkins, Senior Class Council President, MSU.

Jenkins is working with the MSU’s student body government to get a bill passed.

“What we want to do with this bill at ASMSU is to ensure that our pedestrian pathways, our bridges, our pedestrian infrastructure is safe for students,” said Jenkins. “Especially at night, if students have been drinking a little bit, we want to try to make sure that no matter what’s happening that usually as best as we can that students are going to be safe.”

Jenkins said the main goal is to have improved lighting; walkways, guardrails, cameras, and flotation devices near water. He also said they are taking a more community approach with getting attention to the newly introduced MSU legislative.

“We have been in contact with Mr. Santo’s family,” Jenkins said. “I have been talking to other representatives of what this bill might look like.”

Michigan State University is encouraging extra safety around The Red Cedar River.

“We appreciate the engagement on something as important as public safety. We’re constantly evaluating improvements to our campus to further the safety and security of our spartan community and guests. We’re having conversations about this particular space on campus and looking at additional measures to make it safer for our community.” Dan Olsen, Deputy Spokesperson, Michigan State University

This student-led bill has only been introduced and now it is heading over to the Academic Governance Committee at MSU.