LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Keep those eyes peeled Michigan, because the Better Business Bureau wants you to be wary of scammers as auto refund checks hit mailboxes all over the state.

Scammers are very savvy, and when you have a large group of consumers waiting for a payment to come, this is a great opportunity for them to try and fool people into giving out their personal information. Beware of fake text messages, emails or phone calls claiming to need personal information to issue your refund. If you would like your check direct deposited, contact your insurance company and make sure they have the proper information to do so, if not your insurer will send you a check.” Melanie Duquesnel, President, CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan and the UP

The Better Business Bureau has the following tips to avoid getting swiped out of $400: