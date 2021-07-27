Best friends create solar powered car to drive across the country

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “There’s just something really cool about a car that the only energy it takes in is by the sun, they’re near-silent, and they look like nothing else on the road,” said William Jones.

Jones isn’t an ordinary college student, he’s always had a passion to protect the environment.

His journey started at Okemos high school when his buddies came together to create the Okemos Solar Racing Club building mini solar panel cars.

After high school, his friends parted ways.

“I went to the University of Michigan, Kyle went to Michigan TechM but we both kind of still have this urge to build another solar car,” said Jones.

Fast forward to the pandemic.

Jones got bored and contacted his buddies Kyle Samluk and Danny Ezzo where they started their mission on another solar panel car.

“It’s completely solar-powered, it’s something that as far as we know no company has ever made, sold, as a car,” said Ezzo.

Each friend has a different role Ezzo’s in charge of safety.

“The development phase, tweaking things up, making it reliable, is kind of where I came in.”

Once they started to build, they brainstormed what to do with the car and thought why not drive the car from new york until LA?

Then, that became their end goal, working 14 hours a day on their dream.

“I’d come home for a week at a time, then go back to school,” Jones said.

“We have a case trailer in case we encounter some bad weather or want to pull the car in at night,” said Ezzo.

They designed it with computers, using different tools and aluminum for the frame, and most importantly- solar panels.

They completed the project a few months ago, did test runs, drove the car on a truck to New York City, where it’s now on its journey across the midwest. Ezzo says it’s being navigated safely.

“One airpod was with the passenger of the truck, and the other was with the driver of the solar car. So, they can kind of be on a call and be on the other end letting him know if someone is going to be passing, like in these two-lane highways.”