LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—As the COVID-19 pandemic continues healthcare workers are faced with difficult decisions. Doctors need to do whatever they can to prevent their patients from dying. Michigan has an existing “Right to Try Act” that lets patients facing serious illnesses use experimental drugs if a doctor approves. It’s usually used for cancer patients and it is a last resort.

The Michigan House passed a bill this week to provide this option to people who are dying from COVID-19.

Non-FDA-approved drugs such as Ivermectin have become a topic of political debate. These drugs have been argued if they pass the first stage of a trial by the FDA, they then could be used by a doctor.

The Right To Try Act recently proposed will let doctors use these drugs under certain circumstances.

“With over 30,000 people dying in our state it’s really time to take the bull by the horns and do whatever we can to save the people of our state,” said Representative Mary Whiteford, Allegan County (R).

Whiteford introduced a House Bill to let doctors under extreme circumstances use non-FDA-approved drugs to treat a patient’s life. The drugs will only need to clear the first stage of a trial by the FDA.

“What the doctor says to the patient if you take this medication these are your possible side effects and do you feel comfortable with that,” Whiteford said.

She says the patient would need to pay out-of-pocket for expenses.

“There’s no responsibility or mandate, doctor, or hospital system to accept those treatments there are mandates at all,” Whiteford said.

“As a provider, I want to be able to make sure I have done the best with my patient,” said Dr. Nicke Shoynka, Medical Director Ingham Co. Health Dept.

She says a similar practice already exists in the FDA called, “The Expanded Access Program.”

The patient and doctor ask the FDA to approve a drug they believe could help with a life-threatening illness. The next step in the process is for an entire board to review it.

“The difference here is there is less oversight with what is done with the right to try,” Dr. Shoynka said, “just because a drug has been deemed safe in an individual does not mean it’s safe in a particular situation or makes a difference in a clinical situation.”

Mark Dotson, a professor at WMU-Cooley Law School in Lansing said this bill won’t completely protect health care workers from a lawsuit. He says a loophole exists where patients could potentially sue.

“You got potential claims brought by the person that took the drug and then anyone that might be related to them in the event that they are seriously injured or not,” Dotson said. “It does not grant absolute immunity, it does not immediately protect the providers of these experimental services from torte malpractice.”

Dr. Shoynka said the ultimate decision comes down to a serious conversation between a health care provider and the patient.

“It requires a really good conversation of a patient with their provider providing informed consent,” Shoynka said. “Providing all the information, weighing all the risks and the benefits before a decision is made.”