Cinderella’s Closet Prom Dress Give Away helps young teens dreams come true

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Cinderella’s closet Prom Dress Give Away collects donated prom dresses from the local community to give to younger women who are unable to afford a dress to attend high school senior and junior prom.

The prom dress giveaway is led by the nonprofit “Everlasting Opportunities” located in Lansing Mall and began 14 years ago.

Everlasting Opportunities is based on volunteer work.

The community, and their goal is to help make a young woman look beautiful for prom, and have an amazing experience. They serve seven counties in mid-Michigan, and besides the prom dress giveaway they offer life skill classes, and community mentoring.

This year, the nonprofit collected over 1,500 dresses donated by women in the community. The prom dress giveaway even accepts donations for accessories and shoes.

“When you see them partner with a woman from the community,” said Becca Moccardine, the board president of ‘Ever After Opportunities,’ “And just the encouragement in that it’s just beautiful just seeing them transition and knowing they have those supports.”

In 2021, Maurer’s Sanitary Cleaners and Holden-Reid’s Tailor Shop partnered with Cinderella’s Closet Dress Give Away at the Lansing Mall. They will help with dry cleaning services and tailoring if needed with the formal dresses.

Moccardine stated due to COVID-19 restrictions if women want to receive a lightly used dress for free they need to make an appointment on their website.

The nonprofit hands out dresses Monday through Thursday 5-7pm, Friday 5-8 p.m., and Saturday 1-6 p.m.