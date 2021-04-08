Conversations With a Cop: Mental health training for officers at MSU PD

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — For our second installment of ‘Conversations with a Cop’ on the Daily Digital Debrief, digital anchor Chivon Kloepfer sits down again with Michigan State University Police Department Captain and Public Information Officer Chris Rozman to talk about mental health.

As you’ll hear in the interview above that took place on April 8, 2021, the MSU PD had taken a number of steps to train and prepare its officers on how to help people suffering from a mental health crisis to make sure that everyone involved stays safe and gets the help and support they need.