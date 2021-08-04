Despite 215 breakthroughs, vaccines 97% effective in Ingham County

FILE – In this Thursday, July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The U.K. is to offer coronavirus vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds it was announced Wednesday, Aug. 4 after the independent body of scientists that makes recommendations over the rollout changed its advice. The four nations of the U.K. all accepted the change in advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization for healthy 16 to 17-year-olds to be offered a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which has already been approved by Britain’s medical regulator for use for anyone aged 12 and over. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The current state of affairs, according to Sparrow Hospital President Alan Vierling are clear.

“Vaccinated or not, you should wear a mask every time you’re indoors, outside of your own home.”

That’s largely the case thanks to the incredibly contagious Delta variant.

“It is much much more contagious and the viral load is so much larger that if you get it and your body isn’t able to fight it you will end up in the hospital, you will end up in the ER,” Vierling said.

COVID-19 cases are peaking across the country, and as that’s happened, we’ve been hearing more about breakthrough cases.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said today breakthroughs are still incredibly rare.

Since March 1, 2020, there’s been roughly 7,500 cases of COVID-19 in Ingham County, and only 215 of those people were fully vaccinated, which means the vaccine is doing it’s job.

“That means that thing is 97 percent effective,” Vierling said. “If you have 7,500 COVID infections and only 215 of those have had a vaccine, that is remarkably good effectiveness. Better than I would’ve ever hoped for.”

The hard part is determining who does suffer from those breakthrough cases.

“Everybody’s physiology is different, so not everybody is as immune as everybody else right? There’s not a one size fits all for this”, said Vierling.

According to Vail, 140,374 people are fully vaccinated in Ingham County. Using that same number of 215 breakthrough cases, just a fraction of a percent of people have actually gotten COVID-19 who are fully vaccinated.