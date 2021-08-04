Despite 215 breakthroughs, vaccines 97% effective in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The current state of affairs, according to Sparrow Hospital President Alan Vierling are clear.
“Vaccinated or not, you should wear a mask every time you’re indoors, outside of your own home.”
That’s largely the case thanks to the incredibly contagious Delta variant.
“It is much much more contagious and the viral load is so much larger that if you get it and your body isn’t able to fight it you will end up in the hospital, you will end up in the ER,” Vierling said.
COVID-19 cases are peaking across the country, and as that’s happened, we’ve been hearing more about breakthrough cases.
Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said today breakthroughs are still incredibly rare.
Since March 1, 2020, there’s been roughly 7,500 cases of COVID-19 in Ingham County, and only 215 of those people were fully vaccinated, which means the vaccine is doing it’s job.
“That means that thing is 97 percent effective,” Vierling said. “If you have 7,500 COVID infections and only 215 of those have had a vaccine, that is remarkably good effectiveness. Better than I would’ve ever hoped for.”
The hard part is determining who does suffer from those breakthrough cases.
“Everybody’s physiology is different, so not everybody is as immune as everybody else right? There’s not a one size fits all for this”, said Vierling.
According to Vail, 140,374 people are fully vaccinated in Ingham County. Using that same number of 215 breakthrough cases, just a fraction of a percent of people have actually gotten COVID-19 who are fully vaccinated.