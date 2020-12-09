DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ Paula Reid talks President-Elect Joe Biden, SNL portrayal of Michigan-Giuliani hearing & more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— CBS White House correspondent sat down with 6 News Digital Anchor Chivon Kloepfer this week to talk about this week’s top political stories, including the fall out of Rudy Giuliani’s testimony, in the Michigan Legislature last week.

Reid also spoke about the “safe harbor date” the deadline for states to certify their election results, and how she says President-Elect Joe Biden shouldn’t face any challenges getting the 270 electoral votes he needs to assume the presidency.

Find out what Paula had to say about those topics, plus the consequences of Republicans refusing to accept election results in the video above.