Digital Exclusive: Companies come together to make “Lansing Built to Last”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — There are now five finalists in the Lansing Built to Last competition. It’s an idea that formed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders in mid-Michigan saw the devastating impact the virus and related shutdowns were having on small businesses and wanted to help find a way to help them succeed.

During today’s Daily Digital Debrief webcast, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with one of the founders of Lansing Built to Last, Michelle Massey, who’s the Director of Dewpoint Inc. in Lansing to learn more about the competition, what they’re looking for in a new business, and what the winner will receive.

