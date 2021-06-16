Digital Exclusive: Dangers of Atrial Fibrillation and how to treat it

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 12.1 million people in the United States will have Atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, by the year 2030. It’s the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slowly, too fast, or in an irregular way.

This week 6 News digital anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Dr. Khalil Kanjwal, an Electrophysiologist with the McLaren Cardiovascular Group. In the video above they discuss how serious AFib is, what can trigger it, what AFib feels like, and how to treat it.

