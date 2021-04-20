Digital Exclusive: Fruit farmers concerned about cold snap

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — The state is getting another taste of winter this week with a Freeze Warning in effect for much of mid-Michigan through Thursday morning. For most people, it’s an inconvenience, but for fruit farmers, this is a big concern.

Those producers are keeping a watchful eye on temperatures right now. Digital Anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke to Audrey Sebolt, a horticulture specialist for the Michigan Farm Bureau, to learn more about how farmers are preparing.

Watch the interview above to learn more about how concerning this weather is for farmers, the last time they saw a major freeze that impacted fruit in the state, and what measures they’re taking to protect crops.