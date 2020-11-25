DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Henry Ford Allegiance Health first in Michigan with new cancer treatment

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson is the first in Michigan and one of the only places in the country with personalized adaptive cancer treatment.

“Adaptive radiation basically means we’re able to adjust our radiation plan based on the anatomy of the patient every single day that they come for treatment,” said Dr. Annette Kretzler, the Medical Director of Radiation Oncology HFAH.

That means less radiation in the places where you don’t want it.

“We’re able to look inside our patients and we’re able to see where the cancer is on that particular day,” Kretzler said. “We’re also able to see where the healthy tissues are on that particular day and we’re able to change up the radiation plan based on where the tissues are at that particular moment.”

HFAH plans to establish clinical research to maximize the new technology.

The system was designed around the needs of patients with cancer. Shorter treatment times, combined with the equipment’s comfortable treatment bed, smooth and quiet motion, and soft lighting, contribute to a more relaxing patient experience.