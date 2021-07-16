Digital Exclusive: High Cholesterol? Here’s how to help!

LANSING, Mi (WLNS) — About 38% of American adults have high cholesterol. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency also says too much cholesterol puts you at risk for heart disease and stroke, two leading causes of death in the United States.

Health officials say high cholesterol has no signs or symptoms so that’s why it’s important to talk to your doctor about getting your cholesterol checked.

This week on the Daily Digital Debrief, WLNS’ Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Dr. David Pohl from McLaren Greater Lansing to learn more about cholesterol and the changes you need to make in your diet to get your numbers under control.

Watch the interview above.