Digital Exclusive: Long-time Waverly educator to turn 100 in March

WAVERLY, Mich. (WLNS) – “I love teaching. I would do anything for the kids,” said Marian Feehery. She taught at the Waverly School District for nearly 22 years. Her teaching journey began in 1964.

Feehery is known as a sweetheart by family and friends.

“The little ones are really joyful, but I also went to high school, and they’re at high school they were in adult bodies but guess what? But they still act like kindergarteners,” she said.

Feehery taught high school, elementary school, and even worked with students who suffer from disabilities through the first mentally-impaired program at Winan’s Elementary School.

“Sometimes we got a little rascal, and sometimes we have one so shy he can’t even talk and then you work with them and see all of these little innuendos they have and they all melt together,” Feehery said.

Feehery also served as Waverly school board member, department chair, member of the executive board of the PTO, and head of the teacher’s union.

Throughout her years of teaching elementary school, she was called, “the animal teacher.”

She brought gerbils, snakes, rats, and even more animals into the classroom, and taught her students how to be patient with animals.

Feehery told 6 News she had a student who could not talk.

“I had a little guinea pig and every morning before they would come in, I would clean her cage and I’d hold her hand, pet her and talk to her. Sandy would come in and look at me … And one day this little girl came in… [and said] ‘Mrs. Fury may I hold Princess?’ I sat her down and she held Princess. Sandy talked because she could pet Princess.”

To this day Sandy is in touch, and she considers her a friend.

Feehery will turn 100-years-old on March 6 of this year. Although, she’s retired her passion for teaching has never burned out.

Feehery says she’s glad she gets to live another year to give back to the community, her family, and most importantly, stay in touch with past students.

She’s eager to continue impacting younger people’s lives.

“They are a delight, they are just growing up, they are bringing with them their family.”