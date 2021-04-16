Digital Exclusive: McLaren Clinical Health Psychologist talks mental health

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — The topic of mental health has been in the spotlight now, more than ever, since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in early 2020. People are struggling. Some are experiencing depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, or other mental health conditions for the very first time.

6 News spoke with Dr. Anatol Tolchinsky, Ph.D., LP from McLaren Greater Lansing to learn more about what people can do if they’re feeling stressed or scared about the pandemic and need help right away, and some things people can do to help treat mental health concerns in the long run.

Watch the interview with 6 News Digital Anchor Chivon Kloepfer above.

6 News dedicated four weeks in March to mental health and mental illnesses. We brought you stories of suicide survivors, those battling depression, advice from mental health experts, and much more. Click here to see all of the stories we covered and more. And if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.