Digital Exclusive: McLaren Dr talks flu season, vaccine, and protecting yourself

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Now is a great time to get your yearly flu shot. That’s according to health officials at McLaren Greater Lansing. If you’re able to receive the vaccine, they recommend getting it before the month is through. Generally, doctors say the vaccine is safe for people 6 months and older.

According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu “has resulted in 9 million – 41 million illnesses, 140,000 – 710,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000 – 52,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020.”

The CDC also says the burden of the disease here in the United States can vary widely. It depends on a number of factors, including circulating viruses, the timing of the season, the effectiveness of the vaccine, and how many people get vaccinated.

WLNS’ Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Dr. David Pohl of McLaren Greater Lansing during a live conversation on the Daily Digital Debrief online newscast on Wednesday, October 13th, to learn more about the flu, how to protect yourself and your family, the symptoms, the flu vaccine, and more.

Watch the video above to hear their whole conversation.