DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Okemos graduate helps create “GirlsTalkTech” program at U of M

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — As almost all of us have heard at some point in our life, if you want to learn a new language, the earlier you start the better.

Spanish, French, English, it doesn’t really matter. The younger you learn, the easier it will be. And the language of technology is no different.

“We need to get students aware of possibilities in computing early on,” said Aparna Krishnamurthy, a graduate of Okemos High School and a freshman at the University of Michign. “I was actually introduced personally in 6th grade.”

Krishnamurthy is a member of GEECS, which stands for “Girls in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.”

This year she helped create GirlsTalkTech, a program designed to introduce middle school and high schools girls to the male-dominated technology field.

“I feel like it’s really important because it’s more of a sense of community,” Krishnamurthy said. “You’re seeing people who identify with you and you will be more comfortable talking with them and even in some scenarios and that will lead to more ideas and more efficiency and more diversity too.”

Marisa Wong and Vania Rohmetra also helped start the GirlsTalkTech program and both said reducing the gender gap in STEM, which stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering and Math,” needs to start before kids get to college.

“Back when I was in middle and high school like I just knew what CS (computer science) was I didn’t know what applications it had and what fields I could go into with CS and electronic engineering and it’s great to see we’re already able to give at least a little bit of an introduction into each of these different categories,” Rohmtrea said.

“I didn’t know I was interested in CS until I took this introductory class and I really liked the problem solving aspects of it and then after that I started taking more CS classes and then I noticed how with every CS class you take, the amount of women in the room decreases,” Wong said. “Like I remember my senior year there’d be like five girls in my classes and there were like 30 people total.”

Surpisingly, COVID-19 has actually helped them reach more people,” Krishnamurthy said.

“With everything being virtual, we used this to our advantage and we tried to get a larger amount of students involved,” Krishnamurthy said.

Krishnamurthy said she’s incredibly proud to be apart of something she thinks is so cool in just her freshman year.

“In high school I was involved in a lot of volunteering and I really wanted to continue that when I went into college, so this program seemed like really nice for me, especially with outreach and I’m really glad that I’m already doing this and I definitely want to be apart of this for like the next four years,” Krishnamurthy said.

If you’re interested in learning more about GEECS or GirlsTalkTech, check out the information below: