Digital Exclusive: One bad sunburn significantly increases risk of skin cancer

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — The weather in Michigan is getting warmer and we’re starting to see more sunny days. But the sunshine also comes with an increased risk of sunburns, or worse.

The Daily Digital Debrief spoke to Dr. Rachel Young today. She’s the Clinical Director for McLaren Greater Lansing Family Medicine. Dr. Young spoke to 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer about the dangers of sun exposure and the most important ages to protect your skin.

Watch the video above to learn: what causes skin cancer, the best sunscreens to use, how to properly treat burns, when to get a doctor involved, and when people should be protecting themselves from the sun.