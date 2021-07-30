Digital Exclusive: What causes, ways to treat Swimmer’s Itch

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s summertime in Michigan and that means people are flocking to local lakes, rivers, and ponds to find ways to cool off and enjoy the sunny, warm weather. But depending on where you swim and hang out, you might be putting yourself at an increased risk for something called “Swimmer’s Itch.”

According to the CDC, Swimmer’s Itch is officially called Cercarial Dermatitis and it appears as a skin rash that is caused by an allergic reaction to certain parasites that infect some birds and mammals.

WLNS’ Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Dr. Jonathan Benton from McLaren Greater Lansing about Swimmer’s Itch to learn what to look for after coming into contact with water, how to prevent it, and how to treat it.

