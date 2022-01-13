Digital Exclusive: What is the Great Resignation?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We have all seen those “Help Wanted” signs in front of businesses.

Tens of millions of people across the country have quit their jobs during the pandemic.

This historic move is being called “The Great Resignation.”

Help Wanted Sign

“There have been less people coming and looking for work since the pandemic has started,” said Belinda Trinh who works for Manpower, an employment agency out of Lansing, Michigan.

“So many people are jumping jobs one to another,” Trinh said.

Hiring sign

A government jobs report released about a week ago shows over 20 million people quit their jobs in the second half of 2021.

“We actually have companies at risk of going out of business because employee needs and numbers aren’t being met,” said Trinh, “if they don’t have enough employees they are risking overworking their current employees who are actually showing up to work.”

Help Wanted Sign

“We see some people that have exited the workforce on a more permanent or long-term basis,” said Brian Calley, President of the Small Business Association of America. “Because they have young children and not good access to childcare and consistent enough schooling.”

Calley says one good thing about “The Great Resignation” is it makes it easier for people to move up the ladder in their careers.

“In some cases, small businesses are losing employees. In this great resignation we also see some employers that are getting great employees from larger employers as well because they will offer more flexibility,” said Calley.

Mark Lancaster the President of EG Workforce Solutions, an employment agency operating in 23 states says workforce environment is part of the reason for the large resignation.

“People will keep showing up to a community that cares, has a purpose, is doing good work,” said Lancaster.