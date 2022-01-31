DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: WHMI responds to former radio show co-hosts’ claims, news director fires back

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Mike Marino and Jon King co-hosted WHMI’s Mike & Jon in the Morning radio show for nearly 20 years.

“It was truly an honor to over the years be a part of people’s lives. For some people, they had their 5 or 10 minutes with us. People come up and they will be like ‘omg that trivia question the other day, or when you brought that thing up it really made me laugh.’ That was very satisfying on another level. We got to know these people like friends, and we saw kids grow up,” said King.

King also served as news director for the station, and says the radio station WHMI forced him to leave hsi position at the station. He says the company did not ask Marino to leave; however, they decided they are a package deal.

Mike Marino and Jon King

“It’s an unfortunate turn that I think that an independent news operation is being coerced honestly, and news independence is being compromised,” said King.

“I felt pressured that sooner or later I was going to be forced out as well, so why not make it on my terms instead of them showing me the door. Me walking out the door with my head held high, saying you know what we’ve done a heck of a radio show for almost 20 years here. You can’t replace the mike and Jon show, it’s not going to be Mike and somebody else,” said Marino.

Jon King and Mike Marino

On the other side, WHMI said in a statement that reports of an advertiser forcing King out are not true, and said the station would never cower to something like that.

“We had fundamental disagreements on the direction of the News Department moving forward. As hope for an agreed strategy failed, Jon suggested that we create an exit plan for him. On January 27, 2022, Krol Communications presented Jon with a Separation Agreement making February 25, 2022, his last day at WHMI. Without informing us, the following day on the air, Jon decided to make Friday, January 28 his last day signing off near the end of the shift.” WHMI 93.5 FM

King disagreed and responded in a public statement.

“It was relayed to me by WHMI management. Specific advertisers either threatened to, or already had, pulled their advertising based on stories that I had written. In addition, I always asked for specific examples of stories or reported facts that were untrue. At no time was an example provided to me.” Jon King, former News Director and Co-Host WHMI

Marino says he will continue to remember WHMI fondly, and the community.

“Right when we started in 2002 or 2003, one of our long time listeners she brought her young son to a station giveaway and he was 3 years old, and then she brought him back just a couple of years ago and he’s like ‘well he’s off to college!’ and we’re like holy moly,” said King.

“I don’t know how he grew up so quick because we don’t get old at all,” said Marino.