LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ukraine crisis continues to spark international tension after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military action last week.

Putin said the goal of the operation was demilitarization and denazification and to protect citizens in a region he says is independent from Ukraine.

President Biden described Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a dangerous moment for all of Europe.

A Michigan professor took it even one step further, comparing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939, at the start of World War II.

“In many ways, there are disturbing similarities,” said Aaron Retish, an associate professor of Russian history at Wayne State University.

Retish says the invasion of Poland during World War II lasted a month before it was declared a victory by German leader Adolf Hitler.

“There was a buildup of tensions, it was clear what Hitler was going to do. He (Putin) has already laid claims to parts of Poland just as he laid claims to part of Czechoslovakia,” continued Retish.

The professor says this is the largest movement of military forces since World War II began in 1939.

“It’s a full-scale invasion from the north, south and east,” said Retish. “They are killing civilians and this is much more than the limited defense of the people’s republic.”

For Retish, the attack on Ukraine was quick and unprovoked.

While the similarities are concerning, some differences remain.

The academic stated that he does not think Putin has ideas that are related to race like Hitler, and what could come next is worrisome.

Correction: An earlier version of this article said Biden compared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to World War II, but it was Aaron Retish who made the comparison.