Final push ahead of Georgia Senate Race

Georgia Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff (left) and Republican candidate for Senate Sen. David Perdue (right) are headed for a runoff after a tight race for Perdue’s Senate seat. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In one of the most highly contested senate races, Democrats and Republicans face off to win the two seats up for grabs from the November election.

In both races, a Republican incumbent is running against a Democratic newcomer.

About the candidates

Senator David Perdue, 70, v Jon Ossoff, 33

Mr. Perdue has served as U.S. Senator from Georgia since 2015. He was formerly the Reebok and has supported President Trump. His latest scandal includes his dealing of multimillion-dollar stock trades in companies whose business falls under his guidance on Senate committees. He has denied his wrongdoing.

Mr. Ossoff launched his campaign with an endorsement from He was endorsed by civil rights activist, John Lewis, who passed away over the summer. He is at the helm of the film company, Insight TWI, but prior to that, he spent five years working for Congressman Hank Johnson, an Atlanta Democrat. Ossoff is social-media savvy, exercising his campaigning skills on TikTok and Snapchat.

Senator Kelly Loeffler, 50, v Reverend Raphael Warnock, 51

Ms. Loeffler, is a junior Senator and still new to the playing field. She was elected to the US Senate in December 2019 by Governor Brian Kemp after the sitting senator resigned. Ms. Loeffler is one of the wealthiest Senate members and is co-owner of the women’s NBA team the Atlanta Dream. People have criticized her ownership of the team after the league’s players called for Ms. Loeffler to sell her stake over her opposition to Black Lives Matter.

Rev Warnock is a pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, once a preaching site for Martin Luther King Jr. Rev. Warnock and Democrat Stacey Abrams started the New Georgia Project, a voting rights organization. The group is now under investigation by Georgia’s Republican secretary of state for allegedly sending ballot applications to non-residents.

What needs to happen

The U.S. Consitution states that a winning candidate must receive at least 50% of the vote to be elected to the senate.

That didn’t happen in Georgia’s two senate races in November.

The two races up for grabs are between Democrat newcomer, Jon Osoff (33) and Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue (70) and Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler (50) and Reverend Raphael Warnock (51).

The Senate has been controlled by Republicans since 2014.

If Democrats win…

Flipping the senate would mean Democrats gain two extra seats, giving them control.

But the win does not automatically mean Dems will sweep the upper chamber with their legislation.

The battles for new bills to get passed will still be hard to fight and will likely require more moderate Senators to vote with the Democrats.

How did we get here?