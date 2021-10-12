Finding Families: “I would like to live in a safe family, a more helpful, not a hurtful place”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Every week on the Daily Digital Debrief, we’re dedicated to Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system thanks to a partnership with the non-profit Grant Me Hope.

This week, we would like you to meet a 14-year old boy named Cal. He has been waiting for a new, loving family since April of 2018. Cal enjoys playing sports, going to church, and food. Cal says he would like to become a police officer one day.

Those who know Cal say he’s very nice and respectful and does well at school. He would do best in a home with patient caregivers. If Cal could travel anywhere, he’d go to Paris because he wants to learn French. When he’s asked to describe himself, Cal says he’s helpful and funny and enjoys telling jokes.

Watch the video above to hear from Cal in his own words.

If you’re interested in adopting Cal, or just want more information on him, click here.