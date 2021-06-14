Finding Families: Jacob is very sweet, been waiting 9 years to be adopted

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Being in Michigan’s foster care system is tough, and that’s where Jacob has been for the past nine years. The 16-year old is described as “very sweet” who has a lot of love to give. He’s looking for a forever family that will take him fishing, horseback riding, canoeing, tubing, and snowmobiling.

Jacob loves the outdoors and also enjoys being with animals and playing sports. He likes reading, coloring, and playing with Legos. If he could visit anywhere, Jake would go to Chuck E. Cheese because he’s never been there. He also says he would like to travel to Texas to “rub elbows with cowboys.”

Jacob has been waiting for a new, loving family since 2012. Watch the video above to hear from him in his own words.

If you’d like more information on Jacob, click here.