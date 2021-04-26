Finding Families: Meet Asher! A future chef, looking for loving family

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — For this week’s edition of Finding Families, we’d like you to meet Asher! He’s described as a funny, thoughtful child, who had a contagious laugh. Asher loves a lot of different things including Star Wars, riding his bike, participating in youth groups, playing video games, and cooking and baking.

If Asher could visit anywhere, he would travel to Texas. When he gets older, he wants to become a mechanical engineer so he can build a hoverboard or a motorcycle, or become a chef because he enjoys cooking and can make meatballs from scratch.

Asher has been looking for a new family since February of this year and hopes there’s a family out there who is interested in adopting him. Asher wants siblings, and he loves animals – especially cats – so he hopes for a family who has pets.

Watch the video above to hear from Asher in his own words.

If you’d like to adopt Asher, or get more information on him, click here.