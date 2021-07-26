Finding Families: Meet Cal! He’s looking for a caring, supportive family

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Mondays on the Daily Digital Debrief are dedicated to Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system thanks to a partnership with the non-profit group Grant Me Hope.

This week, we would like you to meet Cal. He’s 14-year old and has been waiting for a new, loving family since April of 2018. Cal says he wants to be a police officer or a basketball player when he gets older. He enjoys playing games on his Xbox, going to church, and he’s a “foodie” as well. He loves pizza with ham and pineapple.

Cal is hoping for a forever family that will be loving, supporting, and caring and is looking forward to spending time with them. Watch the video above to hear from Cal in his own words.

If you’re interested in adopting Cal, you can find more information here.