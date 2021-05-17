Finding Families: Meet Cody! He’s outgoing, energetic, and caring

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Mondays on the Daily Digital Debrief are dedicated to Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system who are looking for people to adopt them before they age out of the system at 18 years old.

Today we’d like you to meet an adventurous 15-year old named Cody. He would like to have a pet tiger when he gets older and also travel to Florida and swim with the sharks. Cody loves animals, science, playing with Legos, and playing football, basketball, and soccer. He enjoys being active and would love to have a family who could take him to a zoo, on walks in the woods, and to ride bikes.

Cody has been waiting for a new, loving family since 2016. A person close to him describes Cody as outgoing, energetic, creative, and caring. They say he often coaches younger peers.

Hear from Cody in his own words by watching the video above.

To learn more about Cody, click here.