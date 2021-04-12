Finding Families: Meet Elizabeth! Hopes for “nice parents who care about me”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Every Monday on the 6 News webcast called the Daily Digital Debrief, anchor Chivon Kloepfer will introduce you to a different child in Michigan’s foster care system, who is looking for a family to adopt them.

For this week’s Finding Families segment, we’d like you to meet Elizabeth. She’s described as a bubbly young lady, who’s free-spirited and enjoys making other people laugh. Elizabeth has been waiting for a new home since September of 2018.

The 14-year old hopes to one day attend cosmetology school and she enjoys getting her hair and nails done. Some of Elizabeth’s other favorite things are the color pink, puppies and watermelon, and smoothies. She also likes playing board games such as Monopoly and The Game of Life.

Watch the video above to hear from Elizabeth in her own words and to hear what a family means to her.

If you’re interested in learning more about Elizabeth or adopting her, please click here.