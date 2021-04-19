Finding Families: Meet Isaiah! A smart, respectful teen who wants a family

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Every Monday during the Daily Digital Debrief at 12:30 PM, we introduce you to a new child in the Michigan foster care system, looking for a forever family. Today we’re highlighting Isaiah. The teenager and has been waiting for a family to adopt him since 2015.

Isaiah is described as a cool, outdoorsy kid with a great imagination. He enjoys learning about history, the military, wilderness survival, archery and enjoys playing video games. Isaiah is also smart, respectful, helpful, and responsible.

Watch the video above to hear from Isaiah himself. The video was recorded by the non-profit charity group Grant Me Hope several years ago when he was 12 years old. Isaiah is now 16.

For more information on Isaiah, click here.