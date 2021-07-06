Finding Families: Meet Lazeric! He’s very sweet and a great athlete

LANSING, Mi (WLSN) — Every week, the Daily Digital Debrief dedicates time to Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system thanks to a partnership with the non-profit Grant Me Hope. This week we’d like you to meet a young man named Lazeric.

He’s described as very sweet, polite, and well-mannered. Lazeric is good at sports and likes to participate in most of them. He also enjoys going out to eat, listening to music, and watching movies.

Lazeric has been waiting for a new, loving family since 2018 and is now 17-years old. Watch the video above to learn more about Lazeric and hear from him in his own words. Note: The video was recorded in 2019.

