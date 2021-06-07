Finding Families: Meet Leeah! She’s looking for a family to adopt her

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Mondays on the Daily Digital Debrief are focused on Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system. This week, we’d like you to meet Leeah. She’s 9-years old and is described as a funny girl who loves to play and get silly.

Leeah is also known for being sweet, happy, and finds joy caring for and playing with younger children. Her favorite color is pink. She also loves school, playing with baby dolls, and enjoys playing outdoors. Leeah has been waiting for her forever family since the summer of 2019.

Watch the video above to hear from Leeah herself.

If you’d like to adopt Leeah, or learn more about her, click here.