Finding Families: Meet Travion who says, “I’ve never had a family before”

LANSING, Mi (WLNS) — Mondays on the Daily Digital Debrief are dedicated to Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system thanks to a partnership with the non-profit group Grant Me Hope. Today, we would like you to meet a boy named Travion.

He’s 13 years old and had big plans for his future. Those who know him say he’s a talented artist who enjoys drawing and Lego creations. He also loves riding his bike, playing sports, spending time with friends, and cooking.

Travion dreams of becoming an engineer, a car designer, or an electrician when he gets older so that he can help people. Travion has been waiting for a new, loving family since 2019.

Watch the video above to hear from Travion in his own words.

For more information on adopting Travion, click here.