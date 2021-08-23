Finding Families: Oscar is a silly, sweet, fun 9-year old who wants a family

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mondays on the Daily Digital Debrief are dedicated to Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system. This week, we would like you to meet Oscar. He’s a sweet, silly 9-year old boy looking for a new, forever family. He has been waiting patiently since 2017.

Those who are closest to Oscar say that with the right family, he will thrive. He loves sports, playing outside, and going swimming. Oscar also enjoys riding bikes, jumping on a trampoline, and doing arts and crafts.

“I am a good boy who is loving and sweet,” says Oscar. Social workers say Oscar would do best as the only child in his new forever family, but it’s not mandatory. His new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that will help Oscar excel.

Watch the video above to hear from Oscar in his own words.

To learn more about Oscar, maybe even adopt him, click here.