LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– The weather is warming up, and for many, that means the return of regular exercise.

After a Winter off, those first outdoor adventures might take an extra toll on the body, and it’s important to make sure you’re doing things in moderation.

In the video above hear from McLaren Greater Lansing Family and Sports Medicine Doctor David Pohl, about some things to consider, before lacing up the tennis shoes.