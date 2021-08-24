Harsh weather means fewer apples, which could result in high prices

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – “As Michigan Farmers, we’re resilient.”

Steve Tennes, co-owner of Country Mill orchard in Charlotte, says April’s freezing temperatures impacted his apple harvest.

“There may be fewer apples in the state of Michigan. The quality is still there, it does mean we may not be able to export as many apples outside of the state.”

The Associated Press reported cold weather earlier this year resulted in a total of 18.25 million bushels of apples, compared to 22 million bushels from 2020.

“With the crop being down slightly from last year what that will do is increase the demand and increase prices,” said Dawn Drake, the GM of the Michigan Agricultural Marketing Association.

He says Michigan farmers invested more into their crops using different methods to keep them warm. Wind machines, and even overhead sprinklers.

It saved the fruit, but expensive methods with less apples getting exported out of state could mean a little inflation at your local grocery store.

“We may see a 10 percent, 20 percent, price increase this fall to the consumer,” said Tennes.

According to the AP, Michigan ranks the third state in the US with apple production.

Drake says you shouldn’t worry, we have more than enough for all Michiganders.

Because of this year’s apple shortage, Tennes expects next year’s harvest to be huge.

“We have the potential of more flower buds next year. So, potentially we have a greater harvest.”