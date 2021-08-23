I Am Lansing campaign “isn’t going anywhere,” after raising $78K

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The “I Am Lansing,” campaign was started in 2020 by a Lansing couple as a way to put their time and facilities to good use.

Matt Crumb and his wife Michelle Crumb own a printing business together called Flat Out Graphics. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, they found themselves in similar position as many other Americans.

“We just felt really, you know, isolated obviously and scared for the business. And we knew other businesses had to be feeling the same way,” Michelle Crumb stated.

The Crumb’s started making masks and became an essential business in the process. That wasn’t enough for them.

Then they started selling shirts with “I Am Lansing” on it for $20, and $13 would go to whatever local business people chose.

They did something similar again in November, and in total they raised $78,000 for local businesses.

“Around 150 to 160 businesses were able to have some sort of funds raised from this,” Matt Crumb said. “It felt good in all reality. Different than the everyday grind of t-shirts.”

If you step foot in the Flat Out Graphics facility, it won’t take you long to figure out that this is a whole family affair. And during the shut downs, he Crumb kids were along for the whole ride.

“We’ve had to sleep here when the campaigns were in full force while Matt and I worked through the night,” said Michelle Crumb. “And they’ve tolerated it all. They’ve helped me sort papers, all the little things, they’ve been really awesome.”

The Crumb’s feel that they’ve already accomplished a lot with the “I Am Lansing” campaigns. Now the tough part is figuring out what to do next. They have the name, the brand, and the infrastructure. They just have to put it all together.

“We have the equipment, it’s just kind of more along the lines of how do you continue to grow it, and market it, and keep things going,” Matt Crumb said.

“I really, really think we can do some amazing things,” Michelle Crumb said.