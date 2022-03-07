LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—-Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes as Russia has invaded Ukraine. The Ukrainian refugees continue to be welcomed with open arms. However, that process has highlighted how some refugees in the past have been treated very different.

Erika Brown-Binion is the Executive Director of the Refugee Development Center in Lansing. She says no matter where you are from being a refugee is tragic and the circumstances they endure are unthinkable.

“Being forced to flee your homeland is central to that experience,” Brown-Binion said, “being in danger, and having to escape persecution is really the central definition of who a refugee is.”

People across the world have used a very different tone when discussing Ukrainian refugees, including the Bulgarian Prime Minister, Kiril Petkov.

According to the Associated Press, Petkov told journalists, “These are not the refugees we are used to, these are Europeans. These people are intelligent, they are educated people… This is not the refugee wave we have been used to, people we were not so sure about their identity, people with unclear pasts, who could have even been terrorists. “

Petkov is not alone with the way he discusses the refugee situation.

Refugees from Ukraine

CBS News apologized after a correspondent said the conflict in Kyiv was not like Iraq or Afghanistan and described the city as “relatively civilized.”

Refugees from Afghanistan

Dr. Abbasi told 6 News bias can be based on skin color, social status, race, gender and even ethnicity.

Refugees boarding a plane

“These are how we perceive people, and how we stereotype people,” Abbasi said, “and create these associations like they are dangerous, they are terrorists, they are not educated, they are not civilized, and this is all very unconscious.”

Dr. Abbasi wants the average person to place themselves in a refugee’s shoes, and try to imagine fleeing their home to seek asylum.

“Nobody gets up in the morning and says ‘I’m going to say bad things, do bad things, or hurt people.’ these are associations being perpetrated and promoted,” Dr. Abbasi said.

The overall goal for the typical refugee is to ultimately return to their homeland.