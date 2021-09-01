In a hospital battling COVID-19? This October expect out-of-pocket costs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— For the past 16 months, Michigan insurance companies have been waiving co-pays and deductibles for people who’ve been in the hospital battling Covid-19

That’s about to change.

“We have spent almost $200 million and that’s for our health plan, which is about 400,000 members since March of last year with Covid care.”

Dr. Charles Bloom is the Chief Medical Officer of the Health Alliance plan, a health insurance company under Henry Ford hospital.

He says Michigan has been one of the few states working with insurance providers to waive costs for patients hospitalized with Covid-19.

It was a bridge for people to focus on their health when no vaccine treatments were available.

But starting October 1st:

“Now that there is a vaccine, we will return to normal treatment to deductibles under normal insurance policies,” said Director of Insurance and Financial Services Anita Fox.

She says it’s a good idea to start asking your insurance company questions about Covid coverage if you end up in the hospital

The average cost of one Covid hospitalization is $20,000.

How much will be covered by the patient?

Well, Dr. Blooms says that depends.

“Sometimes you have a couple of 100 dollar copays, some of our plans actually have a nightly copay so if you’re admitted for more than 7 days you will have to pay $120 a day up to 7 days and again you have a maximum out of pocket so it could be anywhere from 1,000 potentially up to a couple of thousand dollars.

But remember Covid-19 vaccines and testing are free.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services says if you have any questions and can’t work them out with your insurance provider it’s available to help by phone or email.