INTERVIEW: Pfizer Vice President of Operations for Sterile Injectables speaks on Kalamazoo facility

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— As the entire world continues to grasp the COVID-19 pandemic and find a cure, Pfizer one of the world’s leaders in a biopharmaceutical company has helped find a vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been allowed for emergency use by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization to help prevent COVID-19 for people originally 16 and up. Meanwhile, tests are being done on youth as young as 12-years-old.

However, the vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In March, as the world continues to fight the pandemic Pfizer announced breaking ground on a new $450 million pharmaceutical manufacturing facility on its Portage campus in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Pfizer expected to hire over 450 people to its staff down the line, and the company’s vice president of operations for sterile injectables states the new building will improve their production times. He says the Kalamazoo plant creates a facility that’s modular and brings its aseptic manufacturing into the future.

Chaz Calitri, the Vice President of Operations for Sterile Injectables US & EU has been leading Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine program in Kalamazoo. Calitri hold a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA in International Business from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Calitri is a licensed Professional Engineer in New York and New Jersey.

So far, Pfizer expects to deliver 300 million doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S government by the middle of July.

Plus, Pfizer-BioNTech has increased their initial number of doses for shipment up over 13 million doses a week.

Chaz Calitri spoke to WLNS Reporter Samana Sheikh about the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine manufacturing process at the Kalamazoo facility. You can watch the entire interview above.