LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Brewing Company is a staple in the community. They rent out their venue for events all the time.

But recently a fundraiser that was advertised as a “MAGA mixer’ got major backlash.



Ashley Moore lives in East Lansing and the Lansing Brewing Company is a place that’s close to home.

“My friends and I really like to go there, especially in the summer it’s really fun to like hang out play cornhole, and drink beer it’s one of those standard places we always like to go,” she said.

The other day she was scrolling social media and came across a “MAGA mixer” and it said the Lansing Brewing Company would be the venue.

“When I saw that I just felt really disappointed,” said Moore.

The event was scheduled for March 26, And Moore wasn’t the only one who commented against it.



Lansing Brewing Company saw the response and initially said they don’t do politics and they are just there to serve the beer.

“I think a lot of people don’t want to support a business that supports folks who speak out against that kind of diversity,” said Moore.

Eventually, Lansing Brewing Company decided they were going to cancel the event saying: “After learning more about the member mixer booked in our stock house on 3/26, this event can no longer be held in our space it has been canceled.”

While some were happy about the decision to not have the event at Lansing Brewing Company , the organizers were not.

They said the decision was made because of cancel culture.

They declined an on-camera interview but the flier for the event said Its purpose was to give all the trump endorsed candidates a forum to explain why their values live up to former President Trump’s “America first” principles.

The organizers were frustrated with the Lansing Brewing Company but did said the event as a whole won’t be canceled.

6 News reached out to Lansing Brewing Company and they declined to comment and said if they have more information they would reach out on their own.

